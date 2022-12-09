BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,309.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,351.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,302.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $982.60 and a twelve month high of $1,435.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.40.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

