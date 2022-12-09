BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.01 Million Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TROX opened at $14.28 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

