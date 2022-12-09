BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 15,023 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $49.36 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $363.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.30 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,155,368. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

