BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Par Pacific worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Par Pacific Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE PARR opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

