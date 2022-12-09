BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of ACM Research worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 3,564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 69,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ACM Research by 34.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,383,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 355,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACM Research by 539.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 821,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4,498.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 476,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Insider Activity

ACM Research Stock Up 4.9 %

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $489.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

