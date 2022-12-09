Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 83,659 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 83,659 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $1,089,240.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,929,619. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

