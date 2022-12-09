Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 83,659 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 83,659 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $1,089,240.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,929,619. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.