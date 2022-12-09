BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.35%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

