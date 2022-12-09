American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SM Energy worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in SM Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $35.38 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 4.50.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

