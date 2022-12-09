American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $374.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $427.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.44 and its 200 day moving average is $312.52.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.08.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

