American International Group Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in SouthState by 2.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SouthState by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SouthState by 2.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SouthState Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of SSB opened at $80.78 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. The business had revenue of $435.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

