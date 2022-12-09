American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.85

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and traded as low as $38.65. American Business Bank shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 801 shares.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

