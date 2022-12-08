Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

