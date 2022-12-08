White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock opened at $1,290.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $982.60 and a 1 year high of $1,435.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,351.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,302.87.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

