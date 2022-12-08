Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

