UBS Group Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.17.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALV opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Autoliv by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.