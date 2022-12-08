UBS Group AG Sells 4,608 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Main Street Capital worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

