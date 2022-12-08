UBS Group AG Sells 36,076 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.