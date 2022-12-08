UBS Group AG Sells 35,747 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of New Relic worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after purchasing an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,964,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $112.82.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other New Relic news, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $11,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,059,021 shares in the company, valued at $297,723,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock valued at $37,236,121 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

