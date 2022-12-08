UBS Group AG Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

