UBS Group AG Has $3.47 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 204,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

