UBS Group AG Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 74.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare Profile

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

