UBS Group AG Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 74.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
