TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,568 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190,552 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,476,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of TRU opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

