Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,123 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 288,660 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 816,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.