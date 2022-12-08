Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

