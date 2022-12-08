SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.52% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 305,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 158,920 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 159,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period.

EWX stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $59.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

