Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price target on Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SFTC opened at 14.36 on Wednesday. Softchoice has a fifty-two week low of 13.57 and a fifty-two week high of 28.66.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

