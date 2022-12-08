Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of SI stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $699.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

