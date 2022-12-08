RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of RLI worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RLI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in RLI by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RLI by 73.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 32.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $7.26 dividend. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.71%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

