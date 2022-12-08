RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RLI worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $134.80.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $7.26 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

