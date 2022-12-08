Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.25

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as low as $8.75. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 3,427,780 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 11.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 660,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 943,227 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

