RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,814,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 810,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $182.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.97.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.67.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.