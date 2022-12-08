Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $145.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.80 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.83 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.