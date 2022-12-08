Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,492 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.34% of Privia Health Group worth $42,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,706,443 shares of company stock valued at $121,012,607. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.