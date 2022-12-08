Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

