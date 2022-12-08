Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Paylocity worth $40,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $197.97 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

