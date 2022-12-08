Oppenheimer Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $310.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.
Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %
Amgen stock opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.61 and a 200-day moving average of $251.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $296.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
