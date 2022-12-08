Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of Marten Transport worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 95.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

