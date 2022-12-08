Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $23,194,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 166,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 107,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.66. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $160.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

