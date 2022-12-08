LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,635 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

