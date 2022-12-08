LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 662.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

