LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,348 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.