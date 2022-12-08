Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEGN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legend Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $31,194,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.