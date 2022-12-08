JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 721,474 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.52% of Ocugen worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.96. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocugen

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.