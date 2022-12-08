JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 36,084 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of National Instruments worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in National Instruments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after acquiring an additional 344,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 9.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,484,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,435,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

National Instruments Price Performance

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.07. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.