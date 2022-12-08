JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 250,274 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $109,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $716.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.