JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 180,006 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.25% of SunCoke Energy worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.57 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $714.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

