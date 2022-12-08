JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,557,352 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Doximity worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 80.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Doximity stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

