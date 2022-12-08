JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,630 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after buying an additional 94,655 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $92.57 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.