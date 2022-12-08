JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares in the company, valued at $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

