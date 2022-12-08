JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 424,098 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 464.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.89%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

